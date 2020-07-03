22 S Bethany Bend Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful updated two story home located in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location across from the park, walking distance to Buckalew Elementary and close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features hardwood flooring, formal dining room, formal living room, large family room w/ fireplace, breakfast room, and island kitchen w/ stainless & black appliances open to family room. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with sitting area, fireplace, & private screened in porch overlooking the pool, three generous sized secondary bedrooms & bathroom, and game room. Huge backyard w/ sparkling swimming pool & spa and lots of mature landscaping for privacy! Two car attached garage. Kitchen refrigerator, washer, dryer and pool maintenance included. A must see. Schedule your showing today!