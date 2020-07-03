All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 22 S Bethany Bend Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
22 S Bethany Bend Circle
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

22 S Bethany Bend Circle

22 South Bethany Bend Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 South Bethany Bend Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful updated two story home located in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location across from the park, walking distance to Buckalew Elementary and close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features hardwood flooring, formal dining room, formal living room, large family room w/ fireplace, breakfast room, and island kitchen w/ stainless & black appliances open to family room. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with sitting area, fireplace, & private screened in porch overlooking the pool, three generous sized secondary bedrooms & bathroom, and game room. Huge backyard w/ sparkling swimming pool & spa and lots of mature landscaping for privacy! Two car attached garage. Kitchen refrigerator, washer, dryer and pool maintenance included. A must see. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have any available units?
22 S Bethany Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have?
Some of 22 S Bethany Bend Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 S Bethany Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22 S Bethany Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 S Bethany Bend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle offers parking.
Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle has a pool.
Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle has accessible units.
Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 S Bethany Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 S Bethany Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College