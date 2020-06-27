22 E Willowwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Cozy, updated townhouse located in the front of The Woodlands. Great location w/ easy access to I-45, park & ride, restaurants, shopping, schools, parks & much more. A private courtyard welcomes you home. The large family room and dining room on the first floor are both open to the kitchen and boast hardwood flooring. The kitchen is appointed with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included). Three bedrooms and 2 full baths make up the second floor. All baths have been updated with granite. Windows throughout offer an abundance of natural light. The low maintenance backyard has plenty of space to entertain and play with a generous size deck and yard that is fully fenced. A must see!