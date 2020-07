Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Cul-De-Sac Home in the Community of The Woodlands Village Alden Bridge. This spacious home features many updates throughout. Double sided fireplace gives this home a special touch, Living Room, Formal Dining, and Fabulous Island Kitchen with SS Appliances. Master suite bath features Double vanities, Tub and Separate Shower. Great location convenient to all the wonderful amenities of The Woodlands. You don't want to miss seeing this Wonderful Woodlands Home.