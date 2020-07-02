174 N Village Knoll Cir

Amenities
Recently updated with new paint and cosmetic fixer uppers, this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for immediate move-in! It is secluded in the coveted Woodlands area and sits on a high corner lot with a big backyard! Three spacious bedrooms, a den, formal dining room and large living area with a fireplace makes for a perfect family home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and is open to the breakfast room and living room with views of the backyard. The neighborhood features a playground, you have access to many trails, lakes and the abundant shopping centers and venues the Woodlands has to offer! Pet friendly! Lawn care incl! *No Section 8 *No deposit plan available (must qualify).