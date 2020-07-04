15 Welston Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

This lovely Trendmakers Home offers details at every turn and it is One of a Kind!! with upgrades and extensive built-ins. Cozy front porch and welcoming entrance, high ceilings. Study w/clear glass doors. Nice open & bright Living area with gaslog fireplace. Island kitchen is fully equipped with Monogram GE appliances, walk-in pantry with built-ins and in house laundry room & butler's panty. Enjoy the view through the sliding doors to the pool area with back covered patio, pool deck, gazebo with summer kitchen to enjoy a relaxing time with friends and family. Downstairs you will find Guest Bedroom with full private bath, Spacious Master bedroom & Master bath with His & Hers closets and perfectly designed cabinetry to maximize space. On 2nd story, two bedrooms with full baths, Game Room with Built-ins and Media Room fully equipped. 3 Car Garage **WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED**POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED ON LIST PRICE