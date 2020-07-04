All apartments in The Woodlands
15 Welston Terrace Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:51 PM

15 Welston Terrace Drive

15 Welston Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Welston Terrace Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
This lovely Trendmakers Home offers details at every turn and it is One of a Kind!! with upgrades and extensive built-ins. Cozy front porch and welcoming entrance, high ceilings. Study w/clear glass doors. Nice open & bright Living area with gaslog fireplace. Island kitchen is fully equipped with Monogram GE appliances, walk-in pantry with built-ins and in house laundry room & butler's panty. Enjoy the view through the sliding doors to the pool area with back covered patio, pool deck, gazebo with summer kitchen to enjoy a relaxing time with friends and family. Downstairs you will find Guest Bedroom with full private bath, Spacious Master bedroom & Master bath with His & Hers closets and perfectly designed cabinetry to maximize space. On 2nd story, two bedrooms with full baths, Game Room with Built-ins and Media Room fully equipped. 3 Car Garage **WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED**POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED ON LIST PRICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have any available units?
15 Welston Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have?
Some of 15 Welston Terrace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Welston Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Welston Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Welston Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Welston Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Welston Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Welston Terrace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15 Welston Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Welston Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Welston Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Welston Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Welston Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

