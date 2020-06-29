All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 21 2019

15 Tamarind Place

15 Tamarind Place · No Longer Available
Location

15 Tamarind Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
Move in ready! Exceptional property & proactive local landlord. Enjoy the popular neighborhood of Peaceful Canyon & Cul-de-sac location! Spotlessly clean, updated light fixtures, exceptional floor plan with a large study/flex room off the kitchen area. Great playroom for young children or home office. Master bedroom down, master bath offers Travertine, whirlpool tub/separate shower. Open, spacious/flexible floor plan, high ceilings, study, Corian counters, extended tile floors, breakfast bar, game room upstairs, flex room off the kitchen. Includes washer & dryer! HUGE Texas basement! Large private backyard with shade trees! READY FOR MOVE IN! Fantastic schools such as Galatas Elementary K-4, Woodlands High & John Cooper within walking distance. You will fall in love with this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Tamarind Place have any available units?
15 Tamarind Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Tamarind Place have?
Some of 15 Tamarind Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Tamarind Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Tamarind Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Tamarind Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Tamarind Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Tamarind Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Tamarind Place offers parking.
Does 15 Tamarind Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Tamarind Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Tamarind Place have a pool?
Yes, 15 Tamarind Place has a pool.
Does 15 Tamarind Place have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Tamarind Place has accessible units.
Does 15 Tamarind Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Tamarind Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Tamarind Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Tamarind Place does not have units with air conditioning.

