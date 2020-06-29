15 Tamarind Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool

Move in ready! Exceptional property & proactive local landlord. Enjoy the popular neighborhood of Peaceful Canyon & Cul-de-sac location! Spotlessly clean, updated light fixtures, exceptional floor plan with a large study/flex room off the kitchen area. Great playroom for young children or home office. Master bedroom down, master bath offers Travertine, whirlpool tub/separate shower. Open, spacious/flexible floor plan, high ceilings, study, Corian counters, extended tile floors, breakfast bar, game room upstairs, flex room off the kitchen. Includes washer & dryer! HUGE Texas basement! Large private backyard with shade trees! READY FOR MOVE IN! Fantastic schools such as Galatas Elementary K-4, Woodlands High & John Cooper within walking distance. You will fall in love with this beautiful home!