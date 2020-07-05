All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 15 Stony Run Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
15 Stony Run Place
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

15 Stony Run Place

15 Stony Run Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15 Stony Run Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.
-- Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath located in The Woodlands. The home is nestled in a tightly-knit neighborhood community with excellent schools. Vast living space with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a fireplace in the living room make it perfect for guests. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Sprawling master suite with a large bathroom featuring double vanity sink with a separate shower and tub. Two car garage with ample driveway space. Secluded backyard flanked with shade trees that keep the summer heat at bay. Washer and Dryer Included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Stony Run Place have any available units?
15 Stony Run Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Stony Run Place have?
Some of 15 Stony Run Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Stony Run Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Stony Run Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Stony Run Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Stony Run Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Stony Run Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Stony Run Place offers parking.
Does 15 Stony Run Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Stony Run Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Stony Run Place have a pool?
No, 15 Stony Run Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Stony Run Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Stony Run Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Stony Run Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Stony Run Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Stony Run Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Stony Run Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College