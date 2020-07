Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated by professional interior designer! Large Custom home on a private culdesac in a prestigious area of The Woodlands. This home backs to a true natural preserve green space. Featuring 5 bedrooms(two down),beautiful kitchen, two gas fireplaces, 4.5 baths, lots of built ins throughout and all the extras. This home is a one of a kind. Add to it the gorgeous lanai pool, spa, waterfall and lush landscaping. Pool and lawn maintenance are included!