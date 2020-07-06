148 W Woodstock Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled home in the heart of The Woodlands in the Village of Panther Creek located on a large corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools & more! Home is fresh and clean with tile floors, new paint, remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, etc. Great layout w/ split floorplan, huge family room w/ fireplace & high ceilings, large master bedroom & generous sized secondary bedrooms. A must see. You will not be disappointed!