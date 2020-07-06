All apartments in The Woodlands
148 W Woodstock Circle Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:59 PM

148 W Woodstock Circle Drive

148 West Woodstock Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 West Woodstock Circle Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled home in the heart of The Woodlands in the Village of Panther Creek located on a large corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools & more! Home is fresh and clean with tile floors, new paint, remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, etc. Great layout w/ split floorplan, huge family room w/ fireplace & high ceilings, large master bedroom & generous sized secondary bedrooms. A must see. You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have any available units?
148 W Woodstock Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have?
Some of 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 W Woodstock Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive has accessible units.
Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

