Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This property has never flooded!! Cute home located in the heart of The Woodlands. Home offers a vaulted ceiling and open kitchen design perfect for entertaining. Wood laminate flooring to replace carpet in bedrooms, beautiful granite counters and stainless appliances. Large patio off master with grassy backyard. The home is just waiting for the perfect tenants! Local, experienced landlord.