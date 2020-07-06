130 S Mill Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking playground pool garage

Centrally located open plan home with pool and screened in patio! Updated spacious kitchen with double oven. Formal dining, study and family room with fireplace. Master down with updated bath. Second floor has rich hardwood floors, gameroom and 3 spacious bedrooms with private bath access. Fantastic outdoor space features screened in patio with AC, fans and fridge. Large deck surrounds the pool with plenty of mature trees for shade and privacy. Local neighborhood featiures 2 ponds, parks and playgrounds. Zoned to Sally K Ride Elementary and TW College Park High. Five minutes to Town Center The Woodlands.