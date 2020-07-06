All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:30 PM

130 S Mill Trace Drive

130 South Mill Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 South Mill Trace Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Centrally located open plan home with pool and screened in patio! Updated spacious kitchen with double oven. Formal dining, study and family room with fireplace. Master down with updated bath. Second floor has rich hardwood floors, gameroom and 3 spacious bedrooms with private bath access. Fantastic outdoor space features screened in patio with AC, fans and fridge. Large deck surrounds the pool with plenty of mature trees for shade and privacy. Local neighborhood featiures 2 ponds, parks and playgrounds. Zoned to Sally K Ride Elementary and TW College Park High. Five minutes to Town Center The Woodlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have any available units?
130 S Mill Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have?
Some of 130 S Mill Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S Mill Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Mill Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Mill Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 S Mill Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 S Mill Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S Mill Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 S Mill Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 130 S Mill Trace Drive has accessible units.
Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 S Mill Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 S Mill Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 S Mill Trace Drive has units with air conditioning.

