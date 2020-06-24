123 Golden Arrow Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible location and even more incredible updates! This home has new double-pane windows, new stunning 'wood' tile floors, new paint, new water heater, newer a/c and roof, new dishwasher, upgraded light fixtures, blinds and a new fireplace surround. Home includes spacious bedrooms! Fully fenced backyard and back porch with built-in seating. Includes monthly lawn maintenance! Located in highly sought after Cochrans Crossing, zoned to Galatas/Mitchell/The Woodlands 7 mins from all The Woodlands amenities, shopping, hike & bike trails & so much more!