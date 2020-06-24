All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
123 Golden Arrow Circle
123 Golden Arrow Circle

123 North Golden Arrow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

123 North Golden Arrow Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible location and even more incredible updates! This home has new double-pane windows, new stunning 'wood' tile floors, new paint, new water heater, newer a/c and roof, new dishwasher, upgraded light fixtures, blinds and a new fireplace surround. Home includes spacious bedrooms! Fully fenced backyard and back porch with built-in seating. Includes monthly lawn maintenance! Located in highly sought after Cochrans Crossing, zoned to Galatas/Mitchell/The Woodlands 7 mins from all The Woodlands amenities, shopping, hike & bike trails & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have any available units?
123 Golden Arrow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have?
Some of 123 Golden Arrow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Golden Arrow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
123 Golden Arrow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Golden Arrow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 123 Golden Arrow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 123 Golden Arrow Circle offers parking.
Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Golden Arrow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have a pool?
No, 123 Golden Arrow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have accessible units?
No, 123 Golden Arrow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Golden Arrow Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Golden Arrow Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Golden Arrow Circle has units with air conditioning.

