Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS HOME IN MILLPORT! 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH RENTAL. AN ENTERTAINMENT-SIZED FAMILY ROOM, ELEGANT DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH UPDATED MASTER BATH. YOU CAN NOT HELP BUT FALL IN LOVE WITH THE STATE OF ART GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR. YOU WONT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE. EASY ACCESS TO ALL THAT THE WOODLANDS HAS TO OFFER ZONED TO BUCKALEW, MCC AND TWHS