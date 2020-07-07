All apartments in The Woodlands
119 Hockenberry Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Hockenberry Place

119 Hockenberry Pl · No Longer Available
Location

119 Hockenberry Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Move In Ready 4 bedroom home in the coveted city of Conroe. Just minutes away from I-45 and The Woodlands, close to many retail and dining choices, zoned to exemplary schools, this home is perfect for you. You will love the large backyard, with no back neighbors and beautiful mature trees. Enjoy the high ceilings in the living room which makes it a super spacious hang out area. Master bedroom is located downstairs with espresso wood flooring and 2 large walk-in closets. All other bedrooms are upstairs along with a spacious game room for your leisure enjoyment. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac road which gives you the sense of a great community to live in. Washer and dryer are included! Absolutely no flooding in this home. Make it your very own. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Hockenberry Place have any available units?
119 Hockenberry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 119 Hockenberry Place have?
Some of 119 Hockenberry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Hockenberry Place currently offering any rent specials?
119 Hockenberry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Hockenberry Place pet-friendly?
No, 119 Hockenberry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 119 Hockenberry Place offer parking?
Yes, 119 Hockenberry Place offers parking.
Does 119 Hockenberry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Hockenberry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Hockenberry Place have a pool?
No, 119 Hockenberry Place does not have a pool.
Does 119 Hockenberry Place have accessible units?
No, 119 Hockenberry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Hockenberry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Hockenberry Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Hockenberry Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Hockenberry Place does not have units with air conditioning.

