119 Hockenberry Place

Move In Ready 4 bedroom home in the coveted city of Conroe. Just minutes away from I-45 and The Woodlands, close to many retail and dining choices, zoned to exemplary schools, this home is perfect for you. You will love the large backyard, with no back neighbors and beautiful mature trees. Enjoy the high ceilings in the living room which makes it a super spacious hang out area. Master bedroom is located downstairs with espresso wood flooring and 2 large walk-in closets. All other bedrooms are upstairs along with a spacious game room for your leisure enjoyment. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac road which gives you the sense of a great community to live in. Washer and dryer are included! Absolutely no flooding in this home. Make it your very own. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!