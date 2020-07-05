118 Songful Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A TRUE GEM IN THE FRONT OF THE WOODLANDS!! 1 story home on cul-de-sac is located in front of The Woodlands & has been beautifully updated. Island Kitchen has granite counters, glass backsplash, SS appliances, along with contemporary hardware and 18'' tile floor. Kitchen and Breakfast Room flow into the Living Area which offers a fireplace & walls of windows allowing wonderful light throughout. Formal Dining Room could easily be a Study. Extended patio & extra lg backyard backs to greenbelt. Washer/Dryer & Stainless Fridge stay. Yard maintenance inc