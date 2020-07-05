All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated January 12 2020

118 Songful Woods

118 Songful Woods Place · No Longer Available
Location

118 Songful Woods Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A TRUE GEM IN THE FRONT OF THE WOODLANDS!! 1 story home on cul-de-sac is located in front of The Woodlands & has been beautifully updated. Island Kitchen has granite counters, glass backsplash, SS appliances, along with contemporary hardware and 18'' tile floor. Kitchen and Breakfast Room flow into the Living Area which offers a fireplace & walls of windows allowing wonderful light throughout. Formal Dining Room could easily be a Study. Extended patio & extra lg backyard backs to greenbelt. Washer/Dryer & Stainless Fridge stay. Yard maintenance inc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Songful Woods have any available units?
118 Songful Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 118 Songful Woods have?
Some of 118 Songful Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Songful Woods currently offering any rent specials?
118 Songful Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Songful Woods pet-friendly?
No, 118 Songful Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 118 Songful Woods offer parking?
Yes, 118 Songful Woods offers parking.
Does 118 Songful Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Songful Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Songful Woods have a pool?
No, 118 Songful Woods does not have a pool.
Does 118 Songful Woods have accessible units?
Yes, 118 Songful Woods has accessible units.
Does 118 Songful Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Songful Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Songful Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Songful Woods does not have units with air conditioning.

