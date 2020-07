Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse featuring granite kitchen, beautiful fixtures & cabinetry with wood an tile flooring. This three bedroom overlooks the community lake and fountain, and within walking distance to the YMCA, Rob Fleming Pool & Waterpark and Creekside Forest Elementary School. Small private backyard. You must see this beautiful townhouse to appreciate all it has to offer!