Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool

Great opportunity to lease an updated home in the heart of The Woodlands! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths...bathrooms are fully updated and amazing! 2 bedrooms and gameroom downstairs with a sunroom and access to the spacious backyard! This home is zoned to great schools, nearby parks, pools, shopping, and dining!!! Front yard maintenance is covered by the HOA. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.