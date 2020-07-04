Amenities

5924 Lost Valley Dr, 3/2.5/2 Huge yard - This is the one you've been waiting for! Wow what a huge yard this home has! Perfect floorplan with master down in the rear, with two bedrooms up, including second living area. Fresh paint through out in todays colors make for a fresh look. This open concept is taylored for entertaining with generous living sized living room, and a cozy kitchen with breakfast bar has room for everyone. HOA is paid by the Landlord. HOA maintains the front yard, and tenant is responsible for the backyard. We do all paperwork. Please request the online app. $50 app fee per person over 18 yrs. Certified funds for deposit and first months lease payment required. Please allow 48 hours to process the application.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5422967)