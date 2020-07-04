All apartments in The Colony
5924 Lost Valley Dr.

5924 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
5924 Lost Valley Dr, 3/2.5/2 Huge yard - This is the one you've been waiting for! Wow what a huge yard this home has! Perfect floorplan with master down in the rear, with two bedrooms up, including second living area. Fresh paint through out in todays colors make for a fresh look. This open concept is taylored for entertaining with generous living sized living room, and a cozy kitchen with breakfast bar has room for everyone. HOA is paid by the Landlord. HOA maintains the front yard, and tenant is responsible for the backyard. We do all paperwork. Please request the online app. $50 app fee per person over 18 yrs. Certified funds for deposit and first months lease payment required. Please allow 48 hours to process the application.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5422967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. have any available units?
5924 Lost Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5924 Lost Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Lost Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Lost Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. offer parking?
No, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. has a pool.
Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Lost Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 Lost Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

