All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5840 Clearwater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5840 Clearwater Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5840 Clearwater Dr

5840 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5840 Clearwater Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3BD/3BA Condo in the Colony offers an enormous living space for the price. Wood floors, tile and carpet in the bedrooms, this deal won't last!. Earth tone paint throughout the entire home, master on 2nd floor, front window in master closet, jetted tub, stainless steel appliances, audio speakers and a spacious backyard.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5840-clearwater-dr
Copy and paste the link to your search bar to view the home.

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Clearwater Dr have any available units?
5840 Clearwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5840 Clearwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Clearwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Clearwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5840 Clearwater Dr offer parking?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5840 Clearwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Clearwater Dr have a pool?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Clearwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Clearwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5840 Clearwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5840 Clearwater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District