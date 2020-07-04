All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5520 Russell Drive

5520 Russell Drive
Location

5520 Russell Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3/2 home just north of SRT off of Paige Rd. Granite kitchen is open to spacious living area highlighted by a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of storage and closets throughout.

Master suite features large shower and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard is ideal for kids and entertaining, and includes concrete pad in side yard for boat/similar. Garage has extra storage and remote-control opener. Minutes from churches, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Make sure this one gets on your must see list!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Russell Drive have any available units?
5520 Russell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Russell Drive have?
Some of 5520 Russell Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Russell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Russell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Russell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5520 Russell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5520 Russell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5520 Russell Drive offers parking.
Does 5520 Russell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5520 Russell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Russell Drive have a pool?
No, 5520 Russell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5520 Russell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5520 Russell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Russell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Russell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

