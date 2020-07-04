5520 Russell Drive

Amenities
Completely remodeled 3/2 home just north of SRT off of Paige Rd. Granite kitchen is open to spacious living area highlighted by a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of storage and closets throughout.
Master suite features large shower and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard is ideal for kids and entertaining, and includes concrete pad in side yard for boat/similar. Garage has extra storage and remote-control opener. Minutes from churches, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Make sure this one gets on your must see list!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.