5520 Russell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3/2 home just north of SRT off of Paige Rd. Granite kitchen is open to spacious living area highlighted by a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of storage and closets throughout.



Master suite features large shower and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard is ideal for kids and entertaining, and includes concrete pad in side yard for boat/similar. Garage has extra storage and remote-control opener. Minutes from churches, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Make sure this one gets on your must see list!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.