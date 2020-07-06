5032 Colony Boulevard S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeously Renovated Home Near Grandscapes, Legacy West, the 121 and tollway corridor as well as lots of entertainment, waterpark, theaters, restaurants and so much more! This home features New windows, doors, HVAC with heat pump, new fence, and fresh exterior paint, all new floors & carpet, lights, hardware, and fresh interior paint. Both bathrooms remodeled new tub, shower, vanity, and toilets. Kitchen all new everything featuring under-mount farm sink, new granite counters and back splash, and 42 inch cabinets. All new matching appliances. This gorgeous home with modern updates and central location will not last!