Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5032 Colony Boulevard S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5032 Colony Boulevard S

5032 South Colony Boulevard · No Longer Available
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

5032 South Colony Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeously Renovated Home Near Grandscapes, Legacy West, the 121 and tollway corridor as well as lots of entertainment, waterpark, theaters, restaurants and so much more! This home features New windows, doors, HVAC with heat pump, new fence, and fresh exterior paint, all new floors & carpet, lights, hardware, and fresh interior paint. Both bathrooms remodeled new tub, shower, vanity, and toilets. Kitchen all new everything featuring under-mount farm sink, new granite counters and back splash, and 42 inch cabinets. All new matching appliances. This gorgeous home with modern updates and central location will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Colony Boulevard S have any available units?
5032 Colony Boulevard S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Colony Boulevard S have?
Some of 5032 Colony Boulevard S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Colony Boulevard S currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Colony Boulevard S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Colony Boulevard S pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Colony Boulevard S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5032 Colony Boulevard S offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Colony Boulevard S offers parking.
Does 5032 Colony Boulevard S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Colony Boulevard S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Colony Boulevard S have a pool?
No, 5032 Colony Boulevard S does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Colony Boulevard S have accessible units?
No, 5032 Colony Boulevard S does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Colony Boulevard S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Colony Boulevard S has units with dishwashers.

