All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4512 Hale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4512 Hale St
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:30 PM

4512 Hale St

4512 Hale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4512 Hale Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/324052e05d ---- This beautifully updated home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a formal dining area with built-in cabinets, and 2 large living areas! This home features hardwood floors, granite in kitchen, baths & wet bar, SS convection oven, microwave & dishwasher. Spacious floorplan is great for entertaining friend and family. Close to Lewisville Lake, SRT, restaurants, and shopping! To schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and follow the instructions. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply, visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. We do not advertise on Craigslist!!! Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Stainless Appliances W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Hale St have any available units?
4512 Hale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Hale St have?
Some of 4512 Hale St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Hale St currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Hale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Hale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 Hale St is pet friendly.
Does 4512 Hale St offer parking?
No, 4512 Hale St does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Hale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Hale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Hale St have a pool?
No, 4512 Hale St does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Hale St have accessible units?
No, 4512 Hale St does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Hale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Hale St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District