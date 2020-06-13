4512 Hale St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/324052e05d ---- This beautifully updated home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a formal dining area with built-in cabinets, and 2 large living areas! This home features hardwood floors, granite in kitchen, baths & wet bar, SS convection oven, microwave & dishwasher. Spacious floorplan is great for entertaining friend and family. Close to Lewisville Lake, SRT, restaurants, and shopping! To schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and follow the instructions. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply, visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. We do not advertise on Craigslist!!! Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Stainless Appliances W & D Connection