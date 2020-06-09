All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4201 Driscoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4201 Driscoll Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4201 Driscoll Drive

4201 Driscoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4201 Driscoll Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home near lake! Recently painted, open floor plan with spacious rooms. Home features recent smooth top electric range, decorative backsplash, updated HVAC, energy efficient windows, wood look floor in living room & bedrooms and tiled kitchen & baths. Large Backyard has expanded patio that is perfect for entertaining. Location offers great commuter access and is conveniently located near schools, Friendship Park, shopping, restaurants, and fantastic city water park. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Owner requires at least a minimum 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Driscoll Drive have any available units?
4201 Driscoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Driscoll Drive have?
Some of 4201 Driscoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Driscoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Driscoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Driscoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Driscoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Driscoll Drive offer parking?
No, 4201 Driscoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Driscoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Driscoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Driscoll Drive have a pool?
No, 4201 Driscoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Driscoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 Driscoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Driscoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Driscoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District