4201 Driscoll Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Cute home near lake! Recently painted, open floor plan with spacious rooms. Home features recent smooth top electric range, decorative backsplash, updated HVAC, energy efficient windows, wood look floor in living room & bedrooms and tiled kitchen & baths. Large Backyard has expanded patio that is perfect for entertaining. Location offers great commuter access and is conveniently located near schools, Friendship Park, shopping, restaurants, and fantastic city water park. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Owner requires at least a minimum 12 month lease.