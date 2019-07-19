All apartments in Terrell Hills
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

712 Rittiman Rd

712 Rittiman Road · No Longer Available
Location

712 Rittiman Road, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come home today! This house offers an ambiance and convenience that is hard to duplicate. In desirable Terrell Hills area with easy access to the major highways and Fort Sam Houston. 4 beds/2 baths with 0.27 acre lot with nice backyard and endless opportunities for recreation. Gorgeous open layout and a kitchen that'll be great for entertaining: dining and breakfast areas. Beautiful quartz counter tops. Original hardwood floors, and an exquisite master bath with spacious walk-in closet. Fully Renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Rittiman Rd have any available units?
712 Rittiman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 712 Rittiman Rd have?
Some of 712 Rittiman Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Rittiman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
712 Rittiman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Rittiman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 712 Rittiman Rd offer parking?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 712 Rittiman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Rittiman Rd have a pool?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 712 Rittiman Rd have accessible units?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Rittiman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Rittiman Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Rittiman Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
