712 Rittiman Rd

Come home today! This house offers an ambiance and convenience that is hard to duplicate. In desirable Terrell Hills area with easy access to the major highways and Fort Sam Houston. 4 beds/2 baths with 0.27 acre lot with nice backyard and endless opportunities for recreation. Gorgeous open layout and a kitchen that'll be great for entertaining: dining and breakfast areas. Beautiful quartz counter tops. Original hardwood floors, and an exquisite master bath with spacious walk-in closet. Fully Renovated.