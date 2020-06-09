All apartments in Terrell Hills
Find more places like 105 Seford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terrell Hills, TX
/
105 Seford Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

105 Seford Dr

105 Seford Drive · (210) 262-8051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Seford Drive, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 WEEKS FREE RENT!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 4BR 3BTH house in the beautiful Terrell Hills, AHISD, has a completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops & a Master Suite with marble vanity sinks & seamless glass shower stall with dual shower heads. Be the 1st to call this House HOME! Hardwood & saltillo tiles throughout (carpet in Master BR) with windows that provide great natural light to look out onto the large 1/3 acre backyard with a privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Seford Dr have any available units?
105 Seford Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Seford Dr have?
Some of 105 Seford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Seford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Seford Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Seford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 Seford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 105 Seford Dr offer parking?
No, 105 Seford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 105 Seford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Seford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Seford Dr have a pool?
No, 105 Seford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 Seford Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 Seford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Seford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Seford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Seford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Seford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 Seford Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX
Timberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXCastroville, TXLakehills, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXHondo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity