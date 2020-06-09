105 Seford Dr

Amenities

2 WEEKS FREE RENT!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 4BR 3BTH house in the beautiful Terrell Hills, AHISD, has a completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops & a Master Suite with marble vanity sinks & seamless glass shower stall with dual shower heads. Be the 1st to call this House HOME! Hardwood & saltillo tiles throughout (carpet in Master BR) with windows that provide great natural light to look out onto the large 1/3 acre backyard with a privacy fence.