The Arbors Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Arbors Apartments

2416 S 13th St · (520) 214-6304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-321 · Avail. Aug 17

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 8-825 · Avail. Aug 15

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 8-824 · Avail. Sep 14

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Arbors Apartments, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 each single individual or married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom) $200 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: None - Pet Interview required
Parking Details: Open, ample parking with vehicle registration.
Storage Details: On-site storage facility 5x10 - $45, 10x10 $60, 10x20 - $75

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Arbors Apartments have any available units?
The Arbors Apartments has 17 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arbors Apartments have?
Some of The Arbors Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbors Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Arbors Apartments offers parking.
Does The Arbors Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arbors Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors Apartments has a pool.
Does The Arbors Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Arbors Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbors Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors Apartments has units with dishwashers.

