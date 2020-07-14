The Arbors Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 each single individual or married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom) $200 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: None - Pet Interview required
Parking Details: Open, ample parking with vehicle registration.
Storage Details: On-site storage facility 5x10 - $45, 10x10 $60, 10x20 - $75