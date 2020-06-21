All apartments in Temple
Find more places like 820 Paseo Del Plata.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
820 Paseo Del Plata
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

820 Paseo Del Plata

820 Paseo Del Plata · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

820 Paseo Del Plata, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous gem within 5 minutes drive to Scott and White - Check out this awesome 3 bedroom PLUS AN OFFICE, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home, just minutes away from Scott and White. Less than a year old and immaculately maintained. Contemporary paint, upgraded appliances, granite countertops are few of many extras this home features. Full privacy fence and full sprinkler system.

Contact us at 254-616-1850 to schedule your private viewing .

Come Take A Virtual Tour Today...!!!!!
https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/BaTVHI3-Lh

(RLNE5844227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Paseo Del Plata have any available units?
820 Paseo Del Plata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
Is 820 Paseo Del Plata currently offering any rent specials?
820 Paseo Del Plata isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Paseo Del Plata pet-friendly?
No, 820 Paseo Del Plata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 820 Paseo Del Plata offer parking?
Yes, 820 Paseo Del Plata does offer parking.
Does 820 Paseo Del Plata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Paseo Del Plata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Paseo Del Plata have a pool?
No, 820 Paseo Del Plata does not have a pool.
Does 820 Paseo Del Plata have accessible units?
No, 820 Paseo Del Plata does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Paseo Del Plata have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Paseo Del Plata does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Paseo Del Plata have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Paseo Del Plata does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with Pool
Temple Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University