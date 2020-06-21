820 Paseo Del Plata

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous gem within 5 minutes drive to Scott and White - Check out this awesome 3 bedroom PLUS AN OFFICE, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home, just minutes away from Scott and White. Less than a year old and immaculately maintained. Contemporary paint, upgraded appliances, granite countertops are few of many extras this home features. Full privacy fence and full sprinkler system.



Contact us at 254-616-1850 to schedule your private viewing .



Come Take A Virtual Tour Today...!!!!!

https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/BaTVHI3-Lh



(RLNE5844227)