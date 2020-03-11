All apartments in Temple
705 Skylar Heisghts

705 Skylar Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Skylar Heights Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110

NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020

Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection. This home comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. There is plenty of room for gatherings and play in the large backyard with patio and privacy fence. This home is located in West Temple in the beautiful Villages of Westfield Subdivision and is within walking distance of highly rated Belton schools which has a second High School scheduled to open in 2020.

You'll enjoy an active "walk and bike friendly" community with convenient access to shopping, dining and medical facilities and walk/bike trails. This property is within is a short walk of the newly developed Crossroads Recreational Complex.

This magnificent home will be available in Aug 2020.
email mmpropertymngt@gmail.com for information on how to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292110
Property Id 292110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Skylar Heisghts have any available units?
705 Skylar Heisghts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Skylar Heisghts have?
Some of 705 Skylar Heisghts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Skylar Heisghts currently offering any rent specials?
705 Skylar Heisghts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Skylar Heisghts pet-friendly?
No, 705 Skylar Heisghts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 705 Skylar Heisghts offer parking?
Yes, 705 Skylar Heisghts does offer parking.
Does 705 Skylar Heisghts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Skylar Heisghts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Skylar Heisghts have a pool?
No, 705 Skylar Heisghts does not have a pool.
Does 705 Skylar Heisghts have accessible units?
No, 705 Skylar Heisghts does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Skylar Heisghts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Skylar Heisghts has units with dishwashers.
