705 Skylar Heisghts

Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110



NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020



Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection. This home comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. There is plenty of room for gatherings and play in the large backyard with patio and privacy fence. This home is located in West Temple in the beautiful Villages of Westfield Subdivision and is within walking distance of highly rated Belton schools which has a second High School scheduled to open in 2020.



You'll enjoy an active "walk and bike friendly" community with convenient access to shopping, dining and medical facilities and walk/bike trails. This property is within is a short walk of the newly developed Crossroads Recreational Complex.



This magnificent home will be available in Aug 2020.

No Pets Allowed



