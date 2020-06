Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN -READY TO MOVE IN NOW, Completely updated Interior with PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE NO MORE CARPET:) features include Nice and spaces rooms, Perfect home for entertaining friends and family, all the carpeting in all areas. feature walk-in closets, ceiling fans, new lighting, etc. This home is a game-changer for the neighborhood!! close to everything, BELTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, NEW SPORT CENTER NEARBY, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL MAJOR SHOPPING CENTER