413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

3 bedroom/2 bath home, located within Academy ISD. Features include: granite counter tops, hard wood floors with carpet in the bedrooms, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included, master bath has garden tub and large walk in shower, privacy fenced yard that includes a playscape. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White Hospital, shopping and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.