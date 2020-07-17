All apartments in Temple
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy

413 Wyndham Hill Parkway · (254) 207-0540
Location

413 Wyndham Hill Parkway, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/2 bath home, located within Academy ISD. Features include: granite counter tops, hard wood floors with carpet in the bedrooms, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included, master bath has garden tub and large walk in shower, privacy fenced yard that includes a playscape. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White Hospital, shopping and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy have any available units?
413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy have?
Some of 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy offer parking?
No, 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy have a pool?
No, 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
