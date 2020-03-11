3308 Keller Rd

Amenities

2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features: hardwood flooring throughout, brick fireplace in livingroom, granite countertops, and double doors opening up to back patio. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and SW H K Dodgen Loop. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included but pet rent is additional. **Pictures taken prior to current tenant**