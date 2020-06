Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Temple. This home includes kitchen appliances, Central H/A and has a fenced yard, Temple schools, great location off Adams & 205 Loop. Available in March!! All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. * Picures may be prior to current tenant*