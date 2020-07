Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

1710 S. 13 ST Available 07/22/20 COZY 3 BEDROOM HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN TEMPLE - This well cared for home is located within minutes of Baylor Scott & White Hospital, shopping and entertainment.



All hardwood floors. Formal dining room.

Beautiful shade trees in the front. Fenced front patio. Spacious back yard with chain link fencing.

All new windows for increased efficiency.



No Cats Allowed



