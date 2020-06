Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice layout in this rental that sits on .30 acres. Looking for great tenants because we are great landlords.

3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Big living room with a fireplace and a big garage. A huge backyard, part of it has privacy fence and part of it is open. The kitchen and dining area are open with a pantry. Laundry room is in the garage. This is in BELTON SCHOOL district... You can fill out application at:



https://simankproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/