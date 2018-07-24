Amenities

121 Big Timber Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM + LOFT, BISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot. This home has 1541 square feet with spacious living area, soaring ceilings, large kitchen and dining area great for entertaining, and split bedrooms. The downstairs master suite has walk in closets, dual sinks and garden tub. Upstairs you'll find a loft area plus two good sized bedrooms with large closets. A huge backyard with a covered patio is waiting for you to be the grill master! It rents for $1545 per month, with a $1400 security deposit. No smoking, but pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this wonderful home. Pictures coming soon.



**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.

Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc. Restrictions may be found here: http://bit.ly/WindmillFarmsHOA



