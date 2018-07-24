All apartments in Temple
Find more places like 121 Big Timber.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
121 Big Timber
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

121 Big Timber

121 Big Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

121 Big Timber Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
121 Big Timber Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM + LOFT, BISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot. This home has 1541 square feet with spacious living area, soaring ceilings, large kitchen and dining area great for entertaining, and split bedrooms. The downstairs master suite has walk in closets, dual sinks and garden tub. Upstairs you'll find a loft area plus two good sized bedrooms with large closets. A huge backyard with a covered patio is waiting for you to be the grill master! It rents for $1545 per month, with a $1400 security deposit. No smoking, but pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this wonderful home. Pictures coming soon.

**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.
Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc. Restrictions may be found here: http://bit.ly/WindmillFarmsHOA

(RLNE4875629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Big Timber have any available units?
121 Big Timber doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Big Timber have?
Some of 121 Big Timber's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Big Timber currently offering any rent specials?
121 Big Timber isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Big Timber pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Big Timber is pet friendly.
Does 121 Big Timber offer parking?
Yes, 121 Big Timber does offer parking.
Does 121 Big Timber have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Big Timber does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Big Timber have a pool?
Yes, 121 Big Timber has a pool.
Does 121 Big Timber have accessible units?
No, 121 Big Timber does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Big Timber have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Big Timber does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with Pool
Temple Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University