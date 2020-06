Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR 06/12/19 MOVE-IN. Charming 3 bed / 2 bath in Taylor! This home features a comfortable family room with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Master suite has private entry to the backyard, dual sink vanity and spacious closet. Plenty of cabinet space and refrigerator included in the open kitchen. Laundry room includes washer/dryer and dedicated sink. Plenty of room in the fenced back yard and pet friendly!