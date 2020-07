Amenities

Located in nice, quiet neighborhood minutes away from downtown Taylor. Charming vintage renovated home with 10 foot ceilings and large bright living room. 4 bedrooms, kitchen has granite countertops with marble and tile backsplash, and an efficiency room in the back with AC and full bathroom.(Rent house with or without apartment) The property has all utilities, central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections.