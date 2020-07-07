All apartments in Taylor
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:58 PM

419 Maresh St.

419 Maresh Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 Maresh Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You don't want to miss this 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Taylor! The property features great natural light and a huge back yard with extra storage! You'll have easy access to the highway and be close to City Lake, Murphy Park, and great restaurants! Apply today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Maresh St. have any available units?
419 Maresh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, TX.
What amenities does 419 Maresh St. have?
Some of 419 Maresh St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Maresh St. currently offering any rent specials?
419 Maresh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Maresh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Maresh St. is pet friendly.
Does 419 Maresh St. offer parking?
Yes, 419 Maresh St. offers parking.
Does 419 Maresh St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Maresh St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Maresh St. have a pool?
No, 419 Maresh St. does not have a pool.
Does 419 Maresh St. have accessible units?
No, 419 Maresh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Maresh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Maresh St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Maresh St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 Maresh St. has units with air conditioning.

