419 Maresh St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You don't want to miss this 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Taylor! The property features great natural light and a huge back yard with extra storage! You'll have easy access to the highway and be close to City Lake, Murphy Park, and great restaurants! Apply today!

You don't want to miss this 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Taylor! The property features great natural light and a huge back yard with extra storage! You'll have easy access to the highway and be close to City Lake, Murphy Park, and great restaurants! Apply today!