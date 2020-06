Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute home built in 1910, a little bit of history complete with wood floors, Ship lathe, wood cased doors, and 2 car alley entrance detached garage with barn doors. A little bit of country with a whole lot of charm and character. Enjoy the spacious rooms, lots of natural light, and cozy front porch. Fully fenced large back yard is perfect for hanging out or entertaining. Just minutes to downtown Taylor, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Welcome Home.