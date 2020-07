Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MUST SEE!!

Beautiful family home in Taylor that has been completely renovated! Brand new floors, granite countertops, all new appliances, fresh paint, new landscaping. Too much to mention! Lovely shady yard with large deck. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. Fireplace for a cozy living room.