Home
/
Taylor, TX
/
1213 Vance St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1213 Vance St

1213 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Vance Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
basketball court
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
Waterfront View! 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 144260

Spacious 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Unit in Taylor with waterfront view !

Lots of kitchen cabinet storage space, lighted vanity areas, and walk-in closets. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchens, carpet in the bedrooms and living area.

Open access to a children's playscape and basketball court within walking distance.

Recently redone exterior for a fresh, new look! Great location near Louie Mueller BBQ, Marshall's Tavern, and Lucky Duck Caf. Call for additional details or to schedule a tour today!

Dog and Cats Welcome
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144260
Property Id 144260

(RLNE5375394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

