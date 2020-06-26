1213 Vance St

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets basketball court bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill

Waterfront View! 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 144260



Spacious 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Unit in Taylor with waterfront view !



Lots of kitchen cabinet storage space, lighted vanity areas, and walk-in closets. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchens, carpet in the bedrooms and living area.



Open access to a children's playscape and basketball court within walking distance.



Recently redone exterior for a fresh, new look! Great location near Louie Mueller BBQ, Marshall's Tavern, and Lucky Duck Caf. Call for additional details or to schedule a tour today!



Dog and Cats Welcome

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144260

Property Id 144260



(RLNE5375394)