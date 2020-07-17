8150 Money Drive

Amenities

Currently under construction, so use your imagination and get ready to enjoy this brand new home! Located in Pyramid Acres, you'll find this beauty is upgraded nicely with Cathedral, barreled, and domed ceilings, granite, fireplace, convection range and more. Beautiful trees around this lovely lot. Entertainers take note of the over-sized pantry, complete with a butler's pantry that passes through to the dining room. Study has a closet, so it can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pyramid Acres is located just outside of Benbrook, so all of the amenities of the Metroplex are right down the road! All information in this listing to be verified. Fence will be installed for tenant if requested.