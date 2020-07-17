All apartments in Tarrant County
8150 Money Drive
8150 Money Drive

8150 Money Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8150 Money Lane, Tarrant County, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Currently under construction, so use your imagination and get ready to enjoy this brand new home! Located in Pyramid Acres, you'll find this beauty is upgraded nicely with Cathedral, barreled, and domed ceilings, granite, fireplace, convection range and more. Beautiful trees around this lovely lot. Entertainers take note of the over-sized pantry, complete with a butler's pantry that passes through to the dining room. Study has a closet, so it can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pyramid Acres is located just outside of Benbrook, so all of the amenities of the Metroplex are right down the road! All information in this listing to be verified. Fence will be installed for tenant if requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 Money Drive have any available units?
8150 Money Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarrant County, TX.
What amenities does 8150 Money Drive have?
Some of 8150 Money Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 Money Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8150 Money Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 Money Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8150 Money Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrant County.
Does 8150 Money Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8150 Money Drive offers parking.
Does 8150 Money Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8150 Money Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 Money Drive have a pool?
No, 8150 Money Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8150 Money Drive have accessible units?
No, 8150 Money Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 Money Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 Money Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8150 Money Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8150 Money Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
