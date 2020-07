Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

Executive home in highly sought after gated community less than 15 minutes to downtown Dallas. Tons of amenities including hand scraped hardwood floors, office builtins, chefs kitchen with double ovens, serving bar and a huge family room. Oversized master suite features spa like bath with jetted tub, separate vanities and walkin shower. Your family will feel right at home in this small community with incredible schools.