All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 414 Duxbury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, TX
/
414 Duxbury Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Duxbury Court

414 Duxbury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

414 Duxbury Court, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
YOUR DREAM PROPERTY! Stunning Home on cul-de-sac over looking community lake in Sunnyvale! You will love this well maintained home from the moment you enter with vaulted ceiling, FABULOUS KITCHEN, bright open interior,HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING, neutral paint! Open bricked kitchen with island, stainless appliances,double oven perfect for entertaining! BEAUTIFUL brick continues into breakfast room! Master suite complete with sitting area, his & hers vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Tile floors & gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. EXERCISE ROOM or 5th bedroom with closet! Amenities include clubhouse, pool, walking & jogging trails, playground,fishing. Highly Rated Sunnyvale Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Duxbury Court have any available units?
414 Duxbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 414 Duxbury Court have?
Some of 414 Duxbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Duxbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
414 Duxbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Duxbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 414 Duxbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 414 Duxbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 414 Duxbury Court offers parking.
Does 414 Duxbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Duxbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Duxbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 414 Duxbury Court has a pool.
Does 414 Duxbury Court have accessible units?
No, 414 Duxbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Duxbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Duxbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Duxbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Duxbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXSachse, TXFate, TX
Wylie, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXDeSoto, TXPrinceton, TXDuncanville, TXFairview, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXThe Colony, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District