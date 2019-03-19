414 Duxbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

YOUR DREAM PROPERTY! Stunning Home on cul-de-sac over looking community lake in Sunnyvale! You will love this well maintained home from the moment you enter with vaulted ceiling, FABULOUS KITCHEN, bright open interior,HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING, neutral paint! Open bricked kitchen with island, stainless appliances,double oven perfect for entertaining! BEAUTIFUL brick continues into breakfast room! Master suite complete with sitting area, his & hers vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Tile floors & gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. EXERCISE ROOM or 5th bedroom with closet! Amenities include clubhouse, pool, walking & jogging trails, playground,fishing. Highly Rated Sunnyvale Schools!