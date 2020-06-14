206 Rain Tree Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This spacious home has high ceilings, upgraded kitchen area and an open floor plan. Over sized 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms will accommodate a large family. House has had over $40,000 in updates in last year. Two living spaces and study provide areas for both entertainment and seclusion. Located in one of Texas's best school districts, and close to modern conveniences such as dining and shopping make this home a prime location. Commuters will love the easy access to multiple highways and interstates! Downtown Dallas is just minutes away!