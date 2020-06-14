All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:25 AM

206 Rain Tree Drive

206 Rain Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Rain Tree Drive, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious home has high ceilings, upgraded kitchen area and an open floor plan. Over sized 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms will accommodate a large family. House has had over $40,000 in updates in last year. Two living spaces and study provide areas for both entertainment and seclusion. Located in one of Texas's best school districts, and close to modern conveniences such as dining and shopping make this home a prime location. Commuters will love the easy access to multiple highways and interstates! Downtown Dallas is just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Rain Tree Drive have any available units?
206 Rain Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 206 Rain Tree Drive have?
Some of 206 Rain Tree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Rain Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Rain Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Rain Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Rain Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 206 Rain Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Rain Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Rain Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Rain Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Rain Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Rain Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Rain Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Rain Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Rain Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Rain Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Rain Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Rain Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

