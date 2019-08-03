115 Rebecca Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ready to Move- In. Great Opportunity to lease a home in an exemplary Sunnyvale School district. No HOA! Open floor plan, large living room, wood floor throughout, fresh paint and many more upgrades. Plenty of parking on the long concrete driveway. Attached over sized 2 car garage plus a bonus store room. Kitchen boast bay window, upgraded range, New granite counter tops, center island & lots of cabinets. Both bathrooms are updated with counter tops, tiles & new faucets. New tiles installed in Laundry room. This gorgeous home sits on a large corner lot with many mature trees. Enjoy the view of open pasture and the country living at its best.