Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:36 AM

115 Rebecca Road

115 Rebecca Road · No Longer Available
Location

115 Rebecca Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready to Move- In. Great Opportunity to lease a home in an exemplary Sunnyvale School district. No HOA! Open floor plan, large living room, wood floor throughout, fresh paint and many more upgrades. Plenty of parking on the long concrete driveway. Attached over sized 2 car garage plus a bonus store room. Kitchen boast bay window, upgraded range, New granite counter tops, center island & lots of cabinets. Both bathrooms are updated with counter tops, tiles & new faucets. New tiles installed in Laundry room. This gorgeous home sits on a large corner lot with many mature trees. Enjoy the view of open pasture and the country living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Rebecca Road have any available units?
115 Rebecca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 115 Rebecca Road have?
Some of 115 Rebecca Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Rebecca Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Rebecca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Rebecca Road pet-friendly?
No, 115 Rebecca Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 115 Rebecca Road offer parking?
Yes, 115 Rebecca Road offers parking.
Does 115 Rebecca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Rebecca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Rebecca Road have a pool?
No, 115 Rebecca Road does not have a pool.
Does 115 Rebecca Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Rebecca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Rebecca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Rebecca Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Rebecca Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Rebecca Road does not have units with air conditioning.

