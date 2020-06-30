914 Chapwood Ct

Amenities
914 Chapwood Court
Spring, TX 77373
Newly Listed by RENTVEST!
Spacious 2 story home with large 4 bedrooms w Master downstairs, 2.5 bathrooms, large game room on a cul-de-sac located in a family friendly neighborhood. Open floor plan with Kitchen overlooking family room perfect for entertaining family and friends. The 2 new AC units are new flooring, roof (architectural shingle) about 2 years old and fresh paint for exterior as well as some interior. Location! Location! Location! This home is located near Exxon Campus , SplashTown, Old Town Spring and The Woodlands offering shopping and dining. Only mins away from I-45, 99 Grand Parkway and Hardy toll road. HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Schedule your showing today!
*$50 Per Adult Applicant (18+)
*$235 Admin Fee Due at Move In