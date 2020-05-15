Rent Calculator
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
6610 Fallengate Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6610 Fallengate Drive
6610 Fallengate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6610 Fallengate Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
UP TO 30 YEARS OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE! HUGE living space, formal dining, breakfast area and long kitchen! Very big master with walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive have any available units?
6610 Fallengate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 6610 Fallengate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Fallengate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Fallengate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive offer parking?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive have a pool?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 Fallengate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 Fallengate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
