Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

5303 Lost Cove Lane

5303 Lost Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5303 Lost Cove Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Vacant and Ready for Move-In! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath two story home in Spring has so much to offer! Open floor plan w/high ceilings! Ceramic tile flooring! Master downstairs, garden tub w/separate shower and dual vanity. His and Hers walk-in closets! Spacious kitchen w/lots of cabinets for storage! Formal dining w/huge bay window to bring in natural light! Lots of storage! Fenced backyard! Large game room for lots of entertainment, and such more! NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! Minutes from 45N/Beltway and Hardy Toll Road. Close to Bush Airport and the Woodlands. Spring ISD! DONâT LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

