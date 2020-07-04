5303 Lost Cove Lane

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Vacant and Ready for Move-In! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath two story home in Spring has so much to offer! Open floor plan w/high ceilings! Ceramic tile flooring! Master downstairs, garden tub w/separate shower and dual vanity. His and Hers walk-in closets! Spacious kitchen w/lots of cabinets for storage! Formal dining w/huge bay window to bring in natural light! Lots of storage! Fenced backyard! Large game room for lots of entertainment, and such more! NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! Minutes from 45N/Beltway and Hardy Toll Road. Close to Bush Airport and the Woodlands. Spring ISD! DONâT LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!