5022 Glendower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spring Tx - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home in the well established neighborhood of Fairfax. New roof in 2013, granite counter tops, large backyard with a deck and plenty of shade, wet bar, large living area with a fireplace, electric cooktop, dishwasher and much more. Great location with easy access to I-45, Hardy Toll Road, The Grand Parkway, The Woodlands, shopping and restaurants. Zoned for Spring ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions Section 8/Housing vouchers not accepted at this time.



(RLNE4459048)